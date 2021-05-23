Covid Second Wave: Here’s A List Of Latest Restrictions And Lockdown Details In All States And UTs

Even as many parts of the country reported a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases during the last few days, various states and Union Territories have announced an extension of the Covid-induced lockdown amid the Centre warning authorities to not become complacent and let their guard down.

While Tamil Nadu became the latest state to extend its Covid lockdown till the end of the month, the Uttar Pradesh government extended the partial corona curfew in place in the state till 7 am on May 31.

These developments come amid India logging 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases and 4,194 fatalities on Friday.

With the latest addition, India’s total Covid caseload has surged to 2,62,89, 290 while the death toll rose to 2,95,525.

Further, national active cases reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

In the backdrop of these developments, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana extended their Covid-induced lockdown, while Andhra Pradesh will continue to have curfew.

In the Northeast, the Mizoram government on Saturday extended total lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters by another seven days till May 31. Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended the restrictions till month-end.

The high positivity rate in many states and the rise in deaths remain a cause of concern, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said India was able to come this far in controlling this pandemic through restrictions on social and economic activities and containment and care measures.

"In large parts of the country, the pandemic is stabilising, the positivity rate and active cases are reducing and recovery rate is rising," he said,

However, he also noted that in 382 districts, the positivity rate is over 10 percent, adding “there is still a long way to go to battle this particular wave" and "we also have to ensure that there should be no laxity.”

Amid this trend, here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by all states and union territories:

1. Delhi is under lockdown from April 19 till May 24.

2. Haryana, which was under lockdown from May 3, has extended it till May 24.

3. Chandigarh administration has imposed weekend curfew restrictions till May 25.

4. Punjab has extended all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, including night curfew.

5. Uttar Pradesh had extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 AM on May 31.

6. Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15 which has now been extended till May 25.

7. Jharkhand had extended lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till May 27.

8. Odisha is under lockdown till June 1.

9. West Bengal government announced a complete lockdown from May 16 till May 30.

10. Rajasthan has imposed a strict lockdown in the state from May 10 to 24.

11. Madhya Pradesh has extended the 'corona curfew' in all 52 districts of the state for different durations up to May 31.

12. Gujarat has extended night curfew in 36 cities of the state till May 28. However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 AM to 3 PM.

13. Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31.

14. Kerala has extended the total lockdown, which was to end on May 23, till May 30.

15. Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown, which was to end on May 24, by another week.

16. Puducherry has imposed lockdown till May 24.

17. Karnataka has announced an extension of lockdown for two weeks from May 24 to June 7.

18. Telangana has extended the lockdown till May 30.

19. Andhra Pradesh has extended the curfew till May 31.

20. Goa government has reportedly imposed curfew till May 31.

21. Maharashtra has extended the lockdown-like restrictions till June 1.

22. Assam on May 12 ordered shutting down of all offices, religious places and weekly markets for 15 days in urban and semi-urban areas of the state. It has stopped all inter-district transport services and movement of people across the state for 15 days with effect from May 21 .

23. Nagaland has extended the lockdown till May 31.

24. Mizoram has extended the lockdown, which was imposed in Aizawl and other district headquarters, till May 31.

25. Arunachal Pradesh has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Lohit and Tawang districts and the Capital Complex Region till May 31.

26. Manipur government has imposed curfew in seven districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur till May 28.

27. Meghalaya extended lockdown in the worst-affected East Khasi Hills district till May 31.

28. Tripura has imposed night curfew from May 19 till May 26.

29. Sikkim government decided to clamp a complete lockdown across the tiny Himalayan state from May 17 to May 24.

30. Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended curfew till May 24.

31. Uttarakhand has imposed a strict COVID curfew till May 25 morning.

32. Himachal Pradesh has extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till May 26.

(With PTI inputs)

