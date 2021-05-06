Covid India Tracker: State-Wise Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

India’s Covid-19 case tally is now above 2.06 crore with 3,82,315 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s update. New cases continue above the three lakh mark after reaching a high of over four lakh cases on May 1. Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 16.5 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.5 million) and Gujarat (13.1 million).

India now has 34,87,229 active cases, with an increase of 40,096 cases in 24 hours as per the May 5 update. Maharashtra reports the most (6,44,068 or 18 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (4,64,383) and Kerala (3,57,215).

Maharashtra reported the most (51,880 or 14 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (44,631), Kerala (37,190), Uttar Pradesh (25,770) and Tamil Nadu (21,228). These five states account for 47 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 891 or 24 percent new deaths as per May 5 update, followed by Uttar Pradesh (351), Delhi (338), Karnataka (288) and Chhattisgarh (210). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 8 states/union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.69 crore with the recovery rate at 82 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 65,934 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (38,683), Kerala (26,148), Karnataka (24,714) and Tamil Nadu (19,112).

