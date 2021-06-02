June 02, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid Fact Check: Can Black Fungus Spread Through Farm Chickens? Here's The Truth

Covid Fact Check: Can Black Fungus Spread Through Farm Chickens? Here's The Truth

There are no evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:16 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid Fact Check: Can Black Fungus Spread Through Farm Chickens? Here's The Truth
The first symptoms of black fungus associated with Covid are: -Nasal pain -Swelling on the cheek - Fungus patches inside the mouth
Representational image
Covid Fact Check: Can Black Fungus Spread Through Farm Chickens? Here's The Truth
outlookindia.com
2021-06-02T08:16:29+05:30
Also read

As the country is fighting the second wave of Covid-19, there have been reports of cases of black, yellow, and white fungal infections. Medical experts have been on their toes to help people and expose them to correct information. However, misinformation and fake news keep creeping up from different corners. Recently, several WhatsApp forwards and social media posts claimed that Black Fungus can spread through farm chickens.

However, it is not true – There are no pieces of evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans. The news was categorised as fake by the PIB Fact Checking team.

It wrote, “A post claiming that #BlackFungus can spread through farm chickens is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is #FAKE. There is NO scientific evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans.”

Meanwhile, symptoms of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in Covid-19 patients. 

The symptoms are:

  • Nasal pain or filler
  • Swelling on the cheek
  • Fungus patches inside the mouth
  • Eyelid swelling

Who is at more risk to be infected by Black Fungus?

  • Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab
  • Patients on immune-suppressants or anti-cancer treatment, and patients with a chronic debilitating illness
  • Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab
  • Severe Covid cases
  • Patients on oxygen support – nasal springs, by mask, or on a ventilator.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre To Issue Fresh Guidelines For Children Soon As Threat Of Third Covid-19 Wave Looms

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid Second Wave New Coronavirus Strain National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos