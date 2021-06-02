Covid Fact Check: Can Black Fungus Spread Through Farm Chickens? Here's The Truth

As the country is fighting the second wave of Covid-19, there have been reports of cases of black, yellow, and white fungal infections. Medical experts have been on their toes to help people and expose them to correct information. However, misinformation and fake news keep creeping up from different corners. Recently, several WhatsApp forwards and social media posts claimed that Black Fungus can spread through farm chickens.

However, it is not true – There are no pieces of evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans. The news was categorised as fake by the PIB Fact Checking team.

It wrote, “A post claiming that #BlackFungus can spread through farm chickens is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactcheck: This claim is #FAKE. There is NO scientific evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans.”

Meanwhile, symptoms of black fungus or mucormycosis have been reported in Covid-19 patients.

The symptoms are:

Nasal pain or filler

Swelling on the cheek

Fungus patches inside the mouth

Eyelid swelling

Who is at more risk to be infected by Black Fungus?

Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab

Patients on immune-suppressants or anti-cancer treatment, and patients with a chronic debilitating illness

Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab

Severe Covid cases

Patients on oxygen support – nasal springs, by mask, or on a ventilator.

