Covid-19 Vaccination Programme: Dry Runs Begin In Four States

Dry runs of the Covid-19 vaccination programme began on Monday in four states-- Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry said.

"In Gujarat, the dry run is being carried out in Rajkot district, Rajkot city, Gandhinagar district and Gandhinagar city," State Immunisation Office Dr Nayan Jani told reporters.

He said local health officials in these districts and cities will engage in administrative work on the first day of the drive. "The actual field visits will begin on Tuesday," Jani said, adding that actual (potential) vaccine shots will not be administered on people during the dry run.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) has identified 125 beneficiaries in the city who will be covered during the mock drill on Tuesday, said GMC Health Officer Dr Kalpesh Goswami.

He said a total of 50 health personnel will visit the identified beneficiaries at five different sites in the city. "On Monday, we will be doing only administrative work, such as uploading data of beneficiaries, manpower and cold chain infrastructure on Co-WIN," he said.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the Krishna district administration successfully conducted a dry run, earlier in the day. Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiyaz, who inaugurated the dry run at the urban primary health centre at Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada, said the (dummy) vaccine was transported from the central storage facility to cold chain points at various places.

The dry run was carried out in five locations with 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) for each session.

All primary health centres, hospitals, educational institutions and village secretariats would be turned into vaccination centres once the actual vaccination drive begins, Imtiyaz added.

The dry runs will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday to assess the preparedness of health authorities. A report of the exercise, highlighting all the issues and challenges faced, would be submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare besides the State Task Force by the state governments.

