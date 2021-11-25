Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Covid-19 Update India: Active Cases Lowest in 539 Days, Down To Almost 1 Lakh

Coronavirus news: In the last 24 hours, 9,119 new cases of Covid-19 infections have been recorded in India. Active cases have come down to 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days.

Representational Image

2021-11-25T10:45:09+05:30
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 10:45 am

India recorded 9,119 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,44,882, while the active cases slipped down to 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

With 396 new deaths due to Covid-19 being recorded in 24 hours, the death toll has climbed to 4,66,980, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 48 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 151 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.32  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 1,541 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

COVID 19 Covid Third Wave Rising Covid-19 Cases
