Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Covid-19| Over Two Crore Children In 15-18 Age Group Administered First Dose: Mansukh Mandaviya

Covid-19: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said over two crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of the vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.(File photo)

2022-01-08T12:36:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:36 pm

Over 2 crore teenagers in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of the inoculation drive being launched for children, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh (90,59,360) vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the cumulative number in the country has exceeded 150.61 crore (150,61,92,903), according to provisional reports updated till 7 am.

"Great Going, my Young Friends. Over 2 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in less than a week of vaccination drive for children," Mandaviya tweeted.

According to health ministry officials, over 91 per cent of the adult population of the country has received at least one dose of he vaccine while more than 66 per cent have been vaccinated with both the doses.

