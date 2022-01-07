Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 20,971 Coronavirus Infections, Six Deaths

The caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 8,74,780, while death toll reached 16,394.

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 20,971 Coronavirus Infections, Six Deaths
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: Mumbai Logs 20,971 Coronavirus Infections, Six Deaths
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T21:24:07+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 9:24 pm

Mumbai on Friday recorded 20, 971 new coronavirus infections, the highest one-day spike to date, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city also saw six deaths due to the pandemic, highest in a day in the last two months, said a BMC release.

The cases went up by 790 compared to Thursday.

The caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 8,74,780, while death toll reached 16,394.

On Thursday, the city had reported 20,181 new infections, which was a new record, and four deaths.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

On November 4, 2021, the metropolis had recorded six fatalities.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Mumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said a new wave of the pandemic began from December 21, 2021, when the city recorded 327 new daily cases.

Since then, cases have risen 6,313.14 per cent.

Chahal, however, maintained that there was no need for lockdown as the death rate, bed occupancy and medical oxygen demand were low.

The rise in daily cases is 230.40 per cent since January 1, 2022, when Mumbai logged 6,347 new Covid-19 cases.

But of 20,971 new cases found on Friday, 17,616 or 85 per cent were asymptomatic and only 1,395 patients were admitted to hospitals while only 88 were put on oxygen support, the BMC said.

The number of tests has been ramped up too. As per the BMC release, 72,442 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours, compared to 67,487 on Thursday.
With this the tally of Covid-19 tests conducted so far climbed to 1,40,64,537.

The BMC also highlighted that 6,531 of 35,645 hospital beds, or 18.3 per cent, are occupied in the city.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases rose to 1.23 per cent for the period between December 31, 2021 to January 6, 2022, while the caseload doubling rate slipped to 56 days.
With 8,490 recovered patients being discharged during the day, Mumbai's active Covid-19 cases rose to 91,731 from 79,260 within 24 hours.

The cumulative total of recovered patients in Mumbai is 7,64,053, while the city has a recovery rate of 87 per cent.

After the BMC modified the guidelines for sealing buildings on discovery of patients, the number of sealed buildings went down to 123 from 502 and that of containment zones to six from 32.

During the second wave, Mumbai's peak daily rise in cases was 11,163, reported on April 4, 2021, while the highest 90 fatalities were witnessed on May 1, 2021. 

Tags

PTI Mumbai COVID-19 Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

PM Security Lapse: Central Team Interrogate 13 Top Punjab Cops Including DGP-ADGP

Covid-19: PM Modi Lauds 150 Crore Vaccine Doses

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 17,335 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since May 8

NEWSFLASH: West Bengal Logs 18,213 New Covid-19 Infections, 2,792 More Cases Than Yesterday

PM Modi’s Punjab Visit: MHA Issues Notice To Bathinda SSP, Five Others

We Inaugurated The Cancer Hospital Last Year, Says Bengal CM Attacking PM Modi

India Welcomes P5 Vow To Prevent Nuclear War

Covid-19: Karnataka Logs 8,449 New Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Covid-19: No Liquor Sale During Weekend Curfew In Karnataka, Says Excise Minister K Gopalaiah

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Rajasthan Govt Announces Penalty Against Covid-19 Violators

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Lt. Governor Sinha Invites International Investment In Key Sectors Of Jammu & Kashmir

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Performs Yagna For PM Modi's Good Health

Read More from Outlook

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

Advertisement