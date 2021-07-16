COVID-19: Maha CM Urges PM Modi To Develop National Policy To Contain Public Gathering

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, in an attempt to prevent further transmission of Covid-19, requested PM Modi to adopt a national policy in order to restrict people from gathering at one place for social, political and religious purposes.

This suggestion was presented during a virtual meeting that the PM conducted to review the overall Covid situation.

“Even as the government is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowding at public places is a huge challenge. The Centre should conceptualise a national level policy to prevent public crowding happening in the name of social, political and religious gatherings,” the chief minister said.

He apprised the PM of the steps being taken in Maharashtra to fight the second wave of the pandemic and added that planning to counter the possible third wave was going on, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

(With PTI Input)

