February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Covid-19: India Records 12,143 Fresh Cases, Recoveries Surge 1.06 Crore

Covid-19: India Records 12,143 Fresh Cases, Recoveries Surge 1.06 Crore

At present, there are 1,36,571 active cases of Covid-19 in the nation, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Covid-19: India Records 12,143 Fresh Cases, Recoveries Surge 1.06 Crore
Representational Image
PTI photo
Covid-19: India Records 12,143 Fresh Cases, Recoveries Surge 1.06 Crore
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T12:28:01+05:30
Also read

With 12,143 fresh infections, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,08,92,746, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

At present, there are 1,36,571 active cases of Covid-19 in the nation, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases 

While, the active coronavirus cases remained below 1.5 lakh.

The death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.  

The number of people who have recovered from the viral infections surged to 1,06,00,625, taking the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

With PTI Inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Meet Muskan, Himachal Pradesh’s Youngest Zila Parishad Chairperson

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos