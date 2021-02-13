Covid-19: India Records 12,143 Fresh Cases, Recoveries Surge 1.06 Crore

With 12,143 fresh infections, India's Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,08,92,746, while the recoveries crossed 1.06 crore, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

At present, there are 1,36,571 active cases of Covid-19 in the nation, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total number of cases

While, the active coronavirus cases remained below 1.5 lakh.

The death toll increased to 1,55,550 with 103 daily new fatalities, data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the viral infections surged to 1,06,00,625, taking the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine