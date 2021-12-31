Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Covid-19 India: Maharashtra Logs 198 Fresh Omicron Cases, 5,368 Coronavirus Infections

Maharashtra Omicron Update: Mumbai alone has registered 190 Omicron cases while the state so far has registered 450 patients infected with Omicron.

Representational Images | PTI

2021-12-31T07:43:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 7:43 am

 Amid fears over a third Covid wave, Maharashtra on Thursday logged 198 fresh Omicron cases and 5,368 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours which is 37 per cent higher than the previous day.

Experts have already termed the new variant "highly infectious".

Mumbai too witnessed a massive surge yet again with 3,671 infections, which is 46% higher compared to yesterday. The city has registered 190  Omicron cases.

So far, 450 patients infected with Omicron have been registered by the state, while India has logged over 960 cases of the new variant.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with the state's Covid task force to discuss the prevailing Covid situation in the state, which has the highest overall cases in the country (66,65,386).

The city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has reactivated its ward-level war rooms to tackle the increasing number of cases, Fearing a fresh coronavirus wave.

These war rooms are set up in all 24 wards to manage hospital admissions, oxygen and medicine requirements and vaccination as well. The war rooms - that follow the "test, trace and treat" strategy - also keep a track of patients isolated at their homes.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,  more than 90 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic. Despite a ban on large gatherings ahead of the New Year's celebrations, the streets are still witnessing huge crowds.

Delhi, Gurgaon, Kolkata, and Bengaluru are among the other big cities that have witnessed an uptick in infections over the last week.

(Source of Information- NDTV)

