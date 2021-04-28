Covid Explained: What Needs To Be Done If Symptoms Persist? Can I Get Re-Infected?

Like the 1918-20 Spanish flu, the second all-India surge of the Covid-19 pandemic has been more devastating than the first. It has also appeared to be different from last year’s surge in several ways, increasing worries and anxiety. Here are a few frequently asked questions:

What do I do if my symptoms persist?

Recovery period is different from person to person. You will have to take advice from doctor for further treatment and follow-up.

When should one end isolation?

Asking your doctor would be the best. However, in general, you can resume contact with other people after:

• You have had three days without fever

• It has been at least 17 days since you first experienced symptoms

• Your symptoms are improving. If you have a suppressed immune system or other special conditions, your doctor may recommend a longer period of isolation and/or further testing.

When can I go back to work?

You can resume your work routine after:

• At least 17 days since you first experienced symptoms

• You have recovered from symptoms and regained energy levels

What if I didn’t get myself tested again after testing positive once? Someone who has completed quarantine or has been released from isolation – does not pose a risk of infection to other people and does not need to be tested again.

Can I get re-infected with Covid?

Most people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, produce antibodies (proteins that fight infections) and fighter cells. For those recovered, the chances of reinfection appear to be very low in the first three months after the initial infection. And it’s possible that even after that, the low levels of antibodies may be able to protect against reinfection.

Can I get an infection without being in close contact with Covid positive person?

Yes, you can.

Source: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Guidelines

