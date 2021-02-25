Covid-19 Guidelines At Airports: Here Are The New State-Wise Protocols

The Union Health Ministry said that two Covid-19 variants have been detected in at least three states in India. With the rise in cases, guidelines for domestic air travel in India have been revised. Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana registered an increase in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra and Delhi made it compulsory for passengers travelling from select states to produce a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report on arrival.

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the recent surge is reported by the first two states is linked to these variants. This is in addition to the three other strains — from UK, South Africa and Brazil, which have already prompted the government to revise rules for international passengers.

Delhi

On arrival, thermal screening would be done for all passengers. However, domestic passengers need not produce a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 report.

All the passengers are required to stay for seven days under home quarantine. However, government officials and their staff members are exempted from this quarantine.

Domestic departing passengers from Delhi Airport can also avail RT-PCR Testing facility located at Entry Gate no. 8 in the Departure Forecourt area.

Asymptomatic passengers travelling from Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, will undergo home quarantine.

Maharashtra

Travellers coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala will have to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them conducted 72 hours before. Those who don’t have the reports shall compulsorily undergo an RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport at their own cost. Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to enter the city.

All international arriving passengers can get their RT-PCR test done at T2 Arrivals Lounge Area.

You’ll have to pay Rs 850 for the test. Test results will take up to 24-48 hours for arriving passengers and 8-10 hours for departing passengers and will be sent via email.

Passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey. Passengers who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Asymptomatic passengers are required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

West Bengal

It is mandatory for passengers travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala and two other states to produce a negative Covid-19 report.

All passengers would undergo thermal screening on arrival. Symptomatic passengers would be taken to the nearest facility for the Covid-19 test.

A minimum of 14 days of self-monitoring for all asymptomatic passengers is advised.

You’ll be required to fill up and submit the declaration form using the Sandhane App developed by the Home and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal.

Kerala

A mandatory thermal screening would be done for all passengers on arrival. A Covid-19 test would be conducted only for symptomatic passengers.

For domestic passengers, 14 days of home quarantine is mandatory. The only exemption would be granted to passengers who visit the state for a short period for purposes like court cases, business, official, trade, medical, etc.

The Kerala government has allowed such passengers to visit the state for a period of up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine only after obtaining entry passes through the Covid19jagratha portal.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has made it compulsory for passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry a Covid-19 negative report from an ICMR approved lab not earlier than 72 hours of arrival.

Punjab

All international travellers arriving at Amritsar airport need to produce their RT-PCR report for the test conducted within 96 hours of arrival. If they don’t have a report, they would be tested by RAT kits at the airport on arrival at their own cost. They would be further asked to stay in home quarantine for the next 7 days.

While domestic passengers need not produce any Covid-19 negative test, they need to register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey in the state.

