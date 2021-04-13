Covid-19 Diet: What To Eat Before And After Getting Vaccine; All You Need To Know

Amid the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in India, people are still not sure what to eat and what not to have pre and post vaccination.

While millions have already taken the Covid vaccine shots, many others are still in line for the same. In a bid to ensure that your vaccine experience is safe and smooth, it is imperative to take care of your diet, too.

So, here we have curated a list of what you should and should not eat or drink prior to or after getting the COVID jab.

Stay hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated is extremely important, especially when you are getting vaccination against Covid-19. Consuming water throughout the day helps you to re-energize which in turn minimizes the risk of developing severe side effects and helps you to feel better during vaccination. So, don’t forget to drink water.

Avoid alcohol

Alcohol will lead to weakened immunity. From fever, fatigue to body ache, many people are experiencing minimal to no side effects post-vaccination against coronavirus. At a time like this, staying well hydrated is the key to good health. Hence, you must avoid drinking alcohol as it can lead to dehydration, which may intensify these side effects. According to a study published in the journal Alcohol Research, alcohol consumption has also been linked with weakened immunity.

Avoid eating processed foods

As per a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, healthy eating habits are vital to ensure a healthy body during this pandemic. That is why, when you decide to take the Covid-19 vaccine, you should consume healthy, whole-grain foods that are rich in fibre, rather than processed foods that are high on saturated fat and have high amount of calories.

Avoid eating sugary foods

Experts believe foods rich in fibre are crucial for a relaxed body and a good immune system. During the process of vaccination, it is essential to be well-rested and active, which is only possible if you have eaten wholesome foods. As per a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, you should avoid eating saturated fats and sugary foods that lead to stress and anxiety and cause disturbed sleep.

