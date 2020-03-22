Coronavirus Outbreak: Health Authorities In Kashmir Demand Ventilators

After one person tested positive for Coronavirus in the Kashmir valley and the fear that it has triggered, the authorities have sought more ventilators from the government to remain prepared.

“We had a detailed meeting with MoS Jitendra Singh to discuss our preparedness against Coronavirus. We highlighted the issue of the shortage of ventilators with him and Director NHM. We have been promised 40 high-end ventilators by the end of this month,” Saima Rashid, Principal Government Medical College Srinagar said in a tweet.

She said the Government Medical College has received 1,00,000 triple-layer masks from JKMSCL and they will be distributed among associated hospitals judiciously. She has asked people to take precautions and maintain social distancing.

Across Kashmir, people by and large have confined themselves inside their homes, adhering to the directives of the government.

The Government Medical College Srinagar and its associated hospitals have suspended routine OPDs and elective surgeries. The hospital is examining only emergencies and cancer surgeries.

Jitendra Singh, in a meeting at Jammu, said that the fight against Coronavirus is a shared responsibility and that everyone has to play due role in tackling the contagion.

“All of us have to cooperate in an optimum manner and every person needs to take all necessary precautions and exercise individual and collective responsibility in this fight against the coronavirus,” he added.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, who is overall in-charge of Coronavirus control efforts in Kashmir, also convened a meeting in Srinagar to review the measures being put in place by various departments regarding prevention and control of COVID-19. The Advisor directed strict monitoring at Srinagar International Airport and Jawahar Tunnel to ensure thorough screening of passengers and travelers.

He also directed complete closure of Sonamarg- Zojila road. He said that a media center should be established in Srinagar which would provide the latest information of the Governor’s administration and assist people regarding the prevention of the contagion. The Advisor said that no major congregation should be allowed in the interest of public safety, adding that no public transport should be allowed to ply on the national highway and inter-district roads.