Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Reports Two Positive Cases

An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.

He was found presumptive positive in the first test on Tuesday and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples, the reports of which arrived late Tuesday night, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

On Tuesday, twelve people had tested positive for coronavirus in India -- six in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Pune, state authorities said as the total cases went up to 59. Amid the COVID-19 scare, a combination of two anti-HIV drugs was used for the first time in India in the treatment of two patients.

The health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. Once the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure will go up to 59.

Meanwhile, British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus. "I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home," said the Conservative MP.

Catch all the live updates here.

7:56 PM: Two persons in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the country has risen to 62.

6:45 PM: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutes across the union territory till March 31 as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus scare.

4:42 PM: The government is focusing on bringing back Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy and Iran after screening them, says S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs.

4:38 PM: Iran has reported 63 new Coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 354, reports AFP

4:37 PM: "So far, the government has evacuated 948 passengers from Coronavirus-affected countries. Out of these, 900 are Indian citizens and 48 belong to different nationalities including Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, the US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru," officials said.

4:14 PM: The government has asked the States and UTs to step up hygiene and sanitation at all bus terminals and stops.

4:11 PM: States and UTs have been asked by the Centre to ensure the sanitation of public transport vehicles as part of coronavirus control and containment measures.

3:49 PM: The health condition of an 85-year old woman being treated for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of the government medical college hospital is serious, health officials said on Wednesday.

In view of her chronic health condition like heart disease, she is serious while her 96-year old husband is stable, they said.

3:15 PM: Two employees working with IT firms Dell, Mindtree test positive for coronavirus, the company said in statements. Both the patients had a travel history to the US.

2:34 PM: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) says sharing data of infected people on a daily basis with the public has created panic across the country.

2:33 PM: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says the opposition would cooperate with the state government in tackling coronavirus.

1:39 PM: The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

1:38 PM: All educational institutions, stadiums and sports clubs in Srinagar will be closed from Thursday till further orders amid the coronavirus scare, the city administration has said.

1:20 PM: China remains the hardest-hit overall with more than 80,000 cases and 3,000 deaths, out of a global total of 117,339 cases and 4,251 people dying across 107 countries and territories, according to an AFP tally.

1:19 PM: Italians braced for the second day of national lockdown on Wednesday after a sharp spike in coronavirus-related deaths, as New York deployed the National Guard to contain a disease that has sown worldwide panic.

1:13 PM: An Air India pilots' grouping has urged civil aviation regulator DGCA to exempt pilots from the mandatory pre and post-flight alcohol tests, amid the coronavirus scare.

1:06 PM: A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, says government.

1:03 PM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed as "uncivilised" the Centre's circular barring the return of Indians from coronavirus-hit countries such as Italy unless they produce a certificate that proves they have tested negative for the virus.

1:01PM: Plea Seeks IPL Ban | A plea has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the central government not to allow the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches from March 29 till May 24 due to coronavirus outbreak.

12:31PM: Pakistan Confirms 19 Coronavirus Cases | The number of people infected with coronavirus in Pakistan rose to 19 on Tuesday. The maximum number of cases were reported from Sindh province--15.

12:05PM: Five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

11:56AM: The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat coronavirus.

10:36AM: Cases In Italy Jump To Over 8,500, Death Toll At 631 | Italy has confirmed that 8,514 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 631 have died since the epidemic first emerged in the country's northern region last month.

10:33AM: Coronavirus Hits PL, Arsenal Vs Man City Postponed | Arsenal's game against Manchester City, set to be played on Wednesday night, became the first Premier League fixture to be called off because of the coronavirus after players from the London club were put into quarantine.

9:34AM: China has reported 22 new coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 3,158, health officials said, as Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first visit to the worst-hit Wuhan city.

9:12AM: 85-year-old Man Tests Positive In Jaipur | A 85-year-old man, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for Coronavirus in Jaipur.

9:10AM: UK Health Minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions.



9:08AM: In the morning on Tuesday, 58 Indians were brought back home from coronavirus-hit Iran in a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

9:06AM: Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus in India -- six in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Pune, taking the toll of total affected people to 59.