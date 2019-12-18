December 18, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Control Your Party': Mamata Banerjee Asks Amit Shah To Ensure 'Country Doesn't Burn'

'Control Your Party': Mamata Banerjee Asks Amit Shah To Ensure 'Country Doesn't Burn'

Mamata Banerjee urged Amit Shah to ensure that the 'country does not burn over amended citizenship law.'

Outlook Web Bureau 18 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Control Your Party': Mamata Banerjee Asks Amit Shah To Ensure 'Country Doesn't Burn'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
File Photo
'Control Your Party': Mamata Banerjee Asks Amit Shah To Ensure 'Country Doesn't Burn'
outlookindia.com
2019-12-18T15:24:13+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit the streets for the third consecutive day against the amended citizenship law and NRC.

TMC supremo Banerjee, along with her party colleagues, began a protest march from Howrah Maidan which will culminate at Dorina Crossing at Esplanade in the heart of Kolkata.

She urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the "country does not burn over amended citizenship law."

"I would appeal to the Union home minister to take care of the country and control his party cadres," Banerjee said.

She took a jibe at BJP's slogans 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' saying that in reality "they are bringing disaster for everyone."

(With PTI Inputs)

Next Story >>

'Will Not Support NRC': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Appeals For Peace

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah West Bengal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National Register of Citizens (NRC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos