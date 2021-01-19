Congress To Join Hands With 5 Parties In Assam Assembly Polls

Congress will contest the upcoming Assam assembly polls in a coalition with five parties to challenge the ruling BJP, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) said on Tuesday.

The party is joining hands with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), the CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha, APCC president Ripun Bora said.

"Our doors are open for all anti-BJP parties and we invite the regional parties to join hands with us against our fight to remove the ruling party from power," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Congress has taken the lead to oust all communal forces in the best interest of the nation, he said.

With PTI inputs

