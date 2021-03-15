Congress Talks About Secularism Even As AIUDF Sits On Its Lap: Amit Shah

Congress "shamelessly" talks about secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmal's outfit "seated on its lap", said Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he launched a stinging attack on the poll alliance of Congress with the AIUDF.

Following BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie With Development' in Guwahati, Shah asserted that the party shall be banking on five pillars to content the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, namely 'Suraksha aur Samman' (protection and respect), 'Samriddhi aur Judao' (prosperity and connection), 'Sanskriti aur Sabhyata' (culture and civilisation), 'Shanti aur Samvad' (peace and dialogue) and 'Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance).

"Assam elections will not just ensure that the BJP stays in power, but will also guarantee the preservation of the state's culture, traditions and civilisation," he stated.

The Union minister urged the saffron party's social media volunteers to act as 'marg-darshaks' (guide) as it is "your responsibility to create awareness on our mission to build golden Assam".

As part of the social media campaign, volunteers will take a selfie against the backdrop of a development work undertaken by the BJP government in the state over the last five years and upload it on networking websites.

With PTI Inputs

