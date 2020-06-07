The Congress on Sunday shifted 21 of its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Abu Road in Rajasthan and alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading ahead of the June 19 polls for four Rajya Sabha seats.

After the resignations of three MLAs, the Congress, whose strength has been reduced to 65 in the 182-member House, had earlier shifted its legislators to three resorts in Rajkot, Ambaji in Banaskantha district and Anand in Gujarat to thwart any "poaching" bid.

However, a police complaint was on Sunday filed for alleged violation of lockdown norms against a resort in Rajkot district where the Congress had lodged some of its MLAs.

A party leader said that "21 Congress legislators are camping at a resort in Abu Road. More are about to come from North Gujarat on Monday".

Abu Road is in Sirohi district of Rajasthan which shares its border with Banaskantha.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda hit out at the BJP government in Gujarat, saying instead of fighting the coronavirus crisis it was busy using its machinery to poach the MLAs of other parties.

"At a time when government should work to save lives of people from coronavirus crisis, the government is busy using its machinery for threatening and horse-trading of people's representatives. Our MLAs are camping here to decide on future strategy," Chavda told reporters in Abu Road.