Those Involved In 1984 Riots Were Put Under Wraps On One Family's Direction: PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said on one family's direction, the ones who were involved in the riots were put under wraps.

"On one family's direction, the files of those involved in the riots were put under wraps, but the NDA dug out these and set up a SIT and results are before you," Modi said.

Modi went on to say that the Congress is also awarding those involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots with chief minister's post.

Modi said, "Jinka itihaas hazaron Sikh bhai behno ko berahmi se hatya ka ho aur jo aaj bhi dango ke aaropiyon ko mukhyamantri pad ka puruskar de rahe hain, un logon se Punjab samet desh vasiyon ko satark rehne ki zarurat hai. (Those whose history involves the killings of thousands of Sikhs and those who continue to appoint riot-accused persons as chief ministers of states, Punjab and the entire nation should beware of such people).

Talking about the Kartarpur corridor, Modi said, the NDA government took a historic decision to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev.

ANI