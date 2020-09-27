Congress, AAP And Back To The Congress, Ajoy Kumar Re-Joins Old Party

Former Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar re-joined the party on Sunday. "Congress president has approved the proposal for re-joining of Ajoy Kumar, ex-MP and former president of Jharkhand PCC, to the Congress party," AICC general secretary KC Venguopal said.

Kumar took to Twitter to share the news. "Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice and institutional capture, I've been inspired by Shri Rahul Gandhi and decided to come back to Congress today," Kumar tweeted. He also cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, “silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly."

“Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth & acting accordingly.” - Mahatma Gandhi.



Driven by my conscience to speak up against injustice & institutional capture, I’ve been inspired by Shri @RahulGandhi& decided to come back to @INCIndia today. pic.twitter.com/D7U7bM4oKG — Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) September 27, 2020

Kumar also claimed that it was only the Gandhis who have stood by the people of the country during such a time of crisis. “Amid a health, farmers, unemployment and economic crisis, it is Shri Rahul Gandhi & Smt. Sonia Gandhi who have been steadfast in their support for the people and idea of India. I really admire this tenacity and they have inspired me to come back to @INCIndia again,” he said in another tweet.

Amid a health, farmers, unemployment and economic crisis, it is Shri @RahulGandhi & Smt. Sonia Gandhi

who have been steadfast in their support for the people and idea of India. I really admire this tenacity and they have inspired me to come back to @INCIndia again. — Dr Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) September 27, 2020

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh welcomed Kumar in the party. “You had never actually left as far as I was concerned,” Ramesh tweeted.

Welcome back @drajoykumar. You had never actually left as far as I was concerned. https://t.co/PPG4jJ1Yow — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 27, 2020

Kumar, a former IPS officer and an MP from Jamshedpur in the 15th Lok Sabha, had quit the party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections last year. He was appointed JPCC president in November 2017 but resigned in August 2019. He had then alleged that the local leadership in Jharkhand Congress was corrupt and had compared many of his colleagues as even worse than criminals. Kumar had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting the Congress in 2019.

