Company Warns Of Fraudsters Selling Fake Oxygen Concentrators

BPL Medical Technologies, a leading manufacturer of oxygen concentrators in India, on Wednesday, cautioned about counterfeit oxygen concentrators that are being sold by fraudsters claiming to be authorized dealers of BPL.

“It has also come to BPL’s attention that fake/counterfeit BPL oxygen concentrators are being offered for sale against an advance through online payments and /or e-commerce portals at prices higher than the price of original BPL oxygen concentrators exploiting the current pandemic conditions”, the company said in a statement.

BPL shared the price list of its oxygen concentrators and said, “Please be advised that all sales are made only through BPL’s authorized sales channels not exceeding above prices”.

Currently, the company sells its Oxy Neo Single for Rs 65,000, BPL Oxy Neo Dual for Rs 67,000, and BPL Oxy 10 Neo for Rs 1,65, 000.

It further said that it “will not provide any warranties or services in any way with relation to products purchased from unauthorized sellers”.

The company has also decided to take legal action against the fraudsters caught duping people and selling fake oxygen concentrators.

