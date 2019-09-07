﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO

Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO

Communication with Vikram, Chandrayaan 2 Lander, lost at 2.1 kilometer from touchdown at the lunar surface

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO
ISRO
Live Stream Screen Grab
Communication With Chandrayaan-2 Lander Lost, Data Being Analysed: ISRO
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T03:18:55+0530

Communication with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the moon’s surface, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief said.

India was moments away from creating history by becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole but around 1:55am, signals were lost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the landing from ISRO’s control room, was briefed by ISRO chief and was seen leaving.

Addressing the scientists after the link was snapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nation is proud of you, be courageous."

As the powered descent of the lander began at around 1.38 am, scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru were glued to their terminals, anticipating the soft landing.

They clapped and cheered as the moon lander completed the rough braking phase before the fine braking phase started.

It was then that the scientists started becoming tense and went into a huddle.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan was seen engaged in intense discussions with some scientists.

Soon he announced that the Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance observed upto altitude of 2.1 km.

Subsequently communications from lander to ground station was lost, he said, adding the data was being analysed.

Meanwhile, the 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon. Its mission life is one year.

On July 22, Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the space by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style.

The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft comprised three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

After five earth bound orbit raising activities, Chandrayaan-2 was inserted into lunar orbit. The lander Vikram carrying the rover Pragyan separated from Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft on September 2.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Bengaluru Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Mission To The Moon Moon National
Next Story : EPL 2019-20: New Boy Daniel James Scoops Manchester United's Player Of The Month Award
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters