December 06, 2020
Corona
Committed To Fulfilling Ambedkar's Dreams: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Politicians cutting across party lines paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary

PTI 06 December 2020
PM Modi pays his tributes to B R Ambedkar
2020-12-06T11:53:48+05:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary and said that Ambedkar’s thoughts and ideals continue to inspire millions.

"Remembering the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation," Modi tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid homage to the Dalit icon. Working to make India free of all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to B R Ambedkar, Rahul Gandhi said.

"Today we remember Dr Ambedkar's contribution to nation building. Working to make India free from all forms of discrimination is the only truthful way to pay homage to him," Rahul tweeted.

Meanwhile, DMK President M K Stalin hailed Ambedkar as a “new Buddha" and a guide to all.

Taking to Facebook, Stalin said, “Ambedkar is a source of knowledge from India, he is this century's Buddha, a light for all the oppressed people and a guide to all at all times."

Ambedkar, considered the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, passed away in 1956.

