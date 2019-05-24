﻿
18 Students Of Coaching Class Killed As Massive Fire Engulfs Surat Building

Outlook Web Bureau 24 May 2019
A massive fire broke out at a building in Surat, Gujarat. (Photo: ANI)
2019-05-24T20:33:04+0530

At least 18 students of a coaching class were killed, and several others were trapped on Friday afternoon after a massive fire engulfed a commercial complex in Surat's Sarthana area, deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel said.  

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra confirmed the toll, adding the number may rise, news agency ANI reported.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Taxshila Complex, an official said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

"Students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to the hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

The chief minister's office has ordered an investigation into the incident and declared a financial aid of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the incident, saying he was "extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat."

"My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he wrote on Twitter. 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the families students who lost their lives in the tragedy.

"I am pained on hearing the news about the tragedy in Surat in Gujarat. I express my deep condolences to the families of the affected persons. I also wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)

