Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh | PTI/File Photo

In an address, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the state and its entire population stood like a rock with the farmers. He added that farmers should now desist from holding protests across the state.

Harish Manav
Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 5:56 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday asked representatives of various protesting farmers' unions to not hold protests against the centre's farm laws in the state as the Congress government had already expressed solidarity with them on the issue.

In his address after laying the foundation stone of Government College at Village Mukhliana in Chabbewal Assembly Constituency at a cost of Rs. 13.44 crore, the Chief Minister categorically said that the state and its entire population stood like a rock with the farmers. He added that farmers should now desist from holding protests across the state.

Singh said the ongoing protests at 113 places in Punjab by the farmers were not in the interests of the state and have considerably impacted its economic development. The CM hoped his request would be acceded by the agitating farmers. He also added that these laws have already been rejected in the state assembly and replaced by the state government's farm laws which were sent to the Governor but have not yet been forwarded to the President of India.

Anything within the purview of the Congress government was done promptly, said Singh adding that a delegation of farmer leaders met him recently at Chandigarh to get the price of sugarcane hiked from Rs. 325 to Rs. 360 per quintal and that he accepted.

Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in meting out farmers’ justified demands due to Centre’s apathy, the Chief Minister further said that instead of holding protest in the state, they should mount pressure on Union Government to get these anti farmer laws repealed.

Reiterating his Government's commitment to ensure overall welfare of farmers, the Chief Minister said that a new umbrella programme “Kamyaab Kisan Khusaal Punjab (K3P) Mission” 2021-22 was launched with an aim to sustainably improve the income of those dependent on agriculture while maintaining ecological balance for future generations. With a total cost of Rs.3,780 crore, the project is set to be implemented during next three years (2021-24).

On the issue of debt waiver, the Chief Minister said that the state government has waived farm loans upto Rs.2 lakh, of 5.64 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs. 4624 crore, thus fulfilling another major poll promise.

