CAA Protests Live Updates: Kamal Haasan Meets Madras University Students Day After Protests

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday sought a response from the Centre to 60 petitions, including those filed by Congress's Jairam Ramesh and Maharaja of Tripura Pradyot Kishor Deb Barman, challenging the newly amended Citizenship law even as the protests rage across the country.

5:21 PM: Actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan meets students of Madras University who have been protesting against the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia and AMU. He said the students have been made refugees.

2:49 PM: BJP wants to turn the entire country into a detention centre but we will not let that happen, says Mamata Banerjee.

2:34 PM: Imam of Jama Masjid moves HC for action against police officials involved in violence at Jamia university.

1:21 PM: Mamata Banerjee begins her third protest march since Monday against amended citizenship Act from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

1:18 PM: The Maharashtra Assembly witnessed din on Wednesday when the opposition BJP objected to a Congress leader's comments that the amended Citizenship Act should not be implemented in the state.

1:14 PM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to take part in a protest march against citizenship law from Howrah Maidan to Dorina Crossing in Esplanade area of Kolkata on Wednesday.

1:08 PM: "Fearing defeat in Delhi Assembly polls, the opposition is spreading violence," says Arvind Kejriwal.

12:58 PM: Officials on Wednesday said prohibitory orders have been imposed in northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure. Under the orders, assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

12:55 PM: A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. The students said they will continue their agitation.

11:50 AM: Protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens outside Jamia Millia Islamia University entered third day on Wednesday.

The protesters, including students and local residents, hung a large map of India outside the varsity gate number 7 showing the places where students from other universities are carrying out protests against the CAA.

11:25 AM: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a PIL seeking the setting up of a fact- finding committee to look into the recent violence at Jamia Milia Islamia University.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed on Thursday.

11:18 AM: The Supreme Court On Wednesday issued a notice to the Centre on 60 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:53 AM: A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. Defiant students said they will continue their agitation. Meanwhile, police personnel continued to be deployed on the campus.

Police personnel, who had entered the campus on Tuesday, said they had done so for the "safety of the students."

10:02 AM: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday attacked the Central government over the manner it handled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said: "The whole country is in turmoil over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the matter is now out of hands of the Centre. The country's North-eastern region is up in flames and the protests have started in Bihar, Lucknow and other states as well. The situation in Delhi is even worse."