Chopper Carrying Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Makes Emergency Landing

A helicopter carrying Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal made an emergency landing at the Lilabari airport here following trouble in mid-air on Monday, officials said.

The chief minister was unhurt.

Sonowal, who was travelling from Guwahati to Lakhimpur, had a narrow escape when the pilot of the chopper found it difficult to cross some hills at Banderdewa near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border due to thick clouds.

The pilot tried to increase altitude but the helicopter rotated thrice in the air, the officials said.

The pilot then managed to fly the chopper to Lilabari airport and made a safe emergency landing.

The chief minister was accompanied by his media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami and district Superintendent of Police Montu Thakuria.