August 31, 2020
China Carries Out 'Provocative Military Movements' At Pangong Tso, Prevented By India

Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake and undertook measures to strengthen our positions, the Army said.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2020
China Carries Out 'Provocative Military Movements' At Pangong Tso, Prevented By India
Soldiers stand guard on the Indian side in Ladakh.
PTI Photo/File
China Carries Out 'Provocative Military Movements' At Pangong Tso, Prevented By India
2020-08-31T11:53:51+05:30
The Indian Army on Monday said it thwarted "provocative" military movements by Chinese troops on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake area in eastern Ladakh.

Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said troops from China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," he said.

A brigade commander-level flag meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve issues after the latest incident in the Pangong Tso area, the Army said.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity through dialogue but equally determined to protect the country's territorial integrity," the Army said. 

(With inputs from agencies)

India Records World's Highest 24-Hour Rise In Covid Cases For 2nd Day; Surpasses US

×