August 05, 2021
Chidambaram Chides Government Over High Fuel Price

Taking to Twitter, former Finance Minister took a jibe at the government over high fuel price in the country.

Outlook Web Desk 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:52 pm
Chidambaram Chides Government Over High Fuel Price
Congress leader P Chidambaram takes a dig at government. (File photo)
Chidambaram Chides Government Over High Fuel Price
Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday chided government over high fuel price.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said: "Petrol and diesel prices have not been changed for 19 days because: a) Parliament session commenced on 19th July, i.e. 18 days ago b) Chiefs of Oil Marketing Companies cannot talk to each other because their phones are infiltrated by Pegasus spyware and the Israelis are listening. c) All the chiefs are in quarantine until 15th August d) All of the above."

The Congress party including its leaders has been critical of the government over fuel prices crossing Rs 100 mark.

Pertinently, Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi to protest fuel price rise rode on bicycles to Parliament.(With PTI inputs)



