Chhattisgarh Naxal Encounter: Abducted CRPF Jawan Released

CRPF jawan, Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was abducted by the Naxals after a gun battle in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district with security forces has been released, said officials.

He is expected to reach a security camp near Basaguda in Bastar region, police said.

Thirty-one jawans were injured while CoBRA commando Minhas, belonging to its 210th battalion, went missing after the gunfight that took place along the Bijapur-Sukma border on Saturday and was stated to have been taken hostage.

Twenty-two personnel from various security forces like the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the Central Reserve Police Force, its Bastariya battalion and those from the District Reserve Guard and STF of the Chattissgarh Police were killed in the ambush.

Manhas went missing after the April 3 gunfight between Naxals and security personnel near Sukma-Bijapur border.

In Jammu, dozens of relatives and neighbours of Minhas took to the streets and blocked the main road outside his Burnai residence on Wednesday, raising slogans of "Bring back our hero", "Long live India" and "Shoot the traitors of the nation".

A purported statement released by the Maoists on Tuesday had claimed that they have abducted a jawan during the gun battle in Bijapur and sought nomination of some mediators for his release.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine