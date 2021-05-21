Chhattisgarh CM Transfers 1st Installment Of Input Subsidy For 2021 Under RG Kisaan Nyay Yojana

For the second consecutive year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel today transferred Rs 1500 crore to 22 lakh farmers of the state as the first installment of agricultural input subsidy under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana for kharif season 2020-2021.



The Chief Minister also transferred the amount of Rs. 7 crore 17 lakh directly to the accounts of villages and cattle rearers as payment for the dung procured from 15 March to 15 May, under the multi-pronged Godhan Nyay Yojana of Chhattisgarh government. The CM also transferred Rs 3.6 crore to the gauthan samitis and women self-help groups.



Under Godhan Nyaya Yojana, which was launched on 20 July 2020 on the occasion of Hareli Parva, a total of 88 crore 15 lakh rupees have been paid so far to the state's cattlemen and villagers. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi sent their congratulatory messages for the occasion held on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.



In his message Rahul Gandhi said that the Chhattisgarh government is doing excellent work and transfer of input subsidy in the bank accounts of farmers at this tough time indicates Baghel government’s commitment towards fulfilling the promises made at the time of elections.



Congress President Sonia Gandhi said that the amount received by the farmers in the second wave of Corona will act as a “booster”. MP Rahul Gandhi said that the Government of Chhattisgarh has been successful in realizing the vision of Shri Rajiv Gandhi. The way the vision of justice has been embodied in the agriculture sector through the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyaya Yojana, it has strengthened the rural economy.



Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana was launched by Chhattisgarh Government on the occasion of former Prime Minister late Shri Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary on 21 May 2020 with an aim to encourage crop productivity in the state. Under this scheme, Chhattisgarh Government transferred Rs. 5628 crores to the bank accounts of about 19 lakh farmers (registered in Kharif season 2019-20) in four installments as agricultural input subsidy.



The chief minister also took several important decisions in the interest of farmers at a meeting held on May 19. The input subsidy on the paddy procured from farmers in Kharif year 2020-21 will be provided at the rate of Rs 9,000 per acre.

Similarly, the government has also decided to provide input subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre instead of Rs 9000 per acre to the farmers, who have sold paddy at support price in the year 2020-21, if they are cultivating kodo kutki, sugarcane, pigeonpea, maize, soybean, pulses, oilseeds, aromatic paddy, fortified paddy crop or plant trees at the paddy field. Farmers utilizing their paddy field for plantation will be provided this grant for 3 years.



The state government has taken another important decision to provide input subsidy at the rate of Rs 9000 per acre per year to the producers of all major kharif crops such as Maize, Soyabean, Sugarcane, Kodo Kutki and Arhar, along with paddy, from Kharif year 2021-22. Chhattisgarh government has fixed the minimum support price of Kodo-Kutki at Rs 3,000 per quintal.





