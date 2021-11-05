Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Himself Whipped 'For Prosperity Of His State'

The practice is done traditionally to seek blessings for prosperity of the state on Govardhan puja, celebrated on next day of Diwali.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Himself Whipped ‘For Prosperity Of His State’
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Himself Whipped ‘For Prosperity Of His State’
2021-11-05T16:16:30+05:30
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 4:16 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday attended Govardhan puja festival celebration in a village in Durg district of the state.

As part of the tradition he got himself whipped with 'sonta' (whip made up of kush, a grass).

The practice is done traditionally to seek blessings for the prosperity of the state.

As per the tradition, on Govardhan puja that is celebrated on the next day of Diwali, a person is beaten up with the whip with full force on his hands as people believe that the practice helps in getting rid of the problems and bringing good luck.

"Like every year, CM Baghel on Friday took part in Govardhan puja in Janjgiri village and bore the pain of sonta (whip) to uphold the custom that has been going on in the state for years for the well-being and prosperity of the people," a state public relations officer said.

On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the significance of Govardhan puja, during which cows are worshipped and said the festival signifies our gratitude towards govansh (cow progeny).

It is the duty of everyone to preserve the identity of our soil and promote it, he added.
Later, Baghel also shared a video on Twitter in which he can be seen being hit on his hands with the whip by a man.

Earlier, village elderly Bharosa Thakur used to conduct the sonta tradition and hit people with a whip as per their wish in Janjgiri and after his death, his son Birendra Thakur has been carrying forward his legacy, the officials said. (With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Bhupesh Baghel Raipur Chhattisgarh Chhattisgarh Diwali Tradition Prosperity National
