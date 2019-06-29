2017 Alwar Lynching: Police Chargesheets Pehlu Khan; Probe Done By BJP Govt, Says Gehlot

A day after Pehlu Khan, who was lynched to death in 2017, was chargesheeted for smuggling cattle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said an investigation into the matter was carried out during the tenure of the erstwhile BJP government, adding that the case will be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.

"Congress party has always condemned the killing of Pehlu Khan. Those who had killed him and broke the law must be punished. An investigation into the case was conducted in the past during the BJP government's tenure and charge sheet was presented. If any discrepancies are found in the investigation, the case will be re-investigated," Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister assured that the accused will not be spared.

"Accused must be taught a lesson so that no one commits such crime in the future," Gehlot added.

Criticising the Congress over the charge sheet, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet, said Muslims of Rajasthan must "start developing their own independent political platform" and said Congress is a "replica" of the BJP.

Congress in “Power” is replica of BJP ,Muslims of Rajasthan must realise this,reject such individuals/organisations who are brokers of congress party,& start developing their own independent political platform ,70 years is a long time please CHANGE https://t.co/gLsimg1m50 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 29, 2019

However, former BJP MLA Gyandev Ahuja said that Khan was a repeat offender. "Even his brothers, sons and other relatives were involved in the crime. In fact, all allegations made against cow vigilantes and the Hindu Parishad were wrong," he added.

"Villagers caught Khan while he was smuggling cows. He died in police custody. Now the Congress should not take credit for his arrest as the Congress at that time helped the family get financial help," Ahuja said

55-year-old Khan, a native of Nuh in Haryana, was allegedly beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, accusing him of smuggling cattle. He succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital on April 3

Behror Station House Officer Sugandh Singh said: "Seven cases were registered against Khan and seven chalans were presented in court. Trial is on in these cases in court."

"This charge sheet against him was filed on December 30, 2018, days after the formation of the Congress government in Rajasthan," Singh added.

There were two FIRs registered in the case. One was against the mob for beating Khan to death and second against him and his sons for allegedly transporting cattle illegally out of the state. The latest charge sheet pertains to the second case.

As Khan is already dead, the case against him will be closed. However, it will continue against his two sons, Irshad Khan and Arif Khan.

The police have filed a charge sheet against Irshad (25) and Arif (22) under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, while charges have been framed against the deceased under section 6 of the act.

Section 5 of the RBA Act pertains to the prohibition of the export of bovine animals for the purpose of slaughter and regulation of temporary migration or export for other purposes, while section 6 says the transporter is also an abettor and is liable for the same punishment as the person committing the offence.

Section 8 is about the penalty for such offences while Section 9 mentions punishment for causing hurt to a bovine animal.

The police had earlier given a clean chit to the six people accused of lynching Khan, a dairy farmer. The police's decision was reportedly based on statements of the staff of a cow shelter and mobile phone records.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)