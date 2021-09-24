Centre Using ‘Militant Link Excuse’ To Disempower People Of J&K: Mehbooba

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused Centre of using “militant links” as “new excuse” to “disempower” the people of the erstwhile state.

The government has recently terminated scores of government employees in J&K from their services for their alleged secessionist activities.

“No end to GOIs farmaans for disempowering people of J&K. Contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they are deliberately laying off government employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihood,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

No end to GOIs farmaans for disempowering people of J&K. Contrary to GOIs tall claims of getting investment to create employment they are deliberately laying off gov employees despite knowing that people in J&K rely on government jobs for their livelihoodhttps://t.co/srEeyQaGg4 — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 24, 2021

She said “hounding” Kashmiris endlessly deflates the Centre's “fake narrative that all is well in J-K”.

Hounding Kashmiris endlessly deflates their fake narrative that all is well in J&K. ‘Links to militants’ is the new excuse used to dispossess & humiliate Kashmiris. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 24, 2021

“Links to militants is the new excuse used to dispossess & humiliate Kashmiris,” she said. (With PTI inputs)