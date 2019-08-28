﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Centre Can Jail Me, But I Won't Bow Down Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

Centre Can Jail Me, But I Won't Bow Down Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said all the important institutions in the country were being headed by the retired bureaucrats, who are acting as 'yes men' of the government.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Centre Can Jail Me, But I Won't Bow Down Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)
Centre Can Jail Me, But I Won't Bow Down Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T14:10:36+0530

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre alleging it was using "brute force" to scuttle all voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley, which has been in lockdown for over three weeks now.

Banerjee said all the important institutions in the country were being headed by the retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

She further added that the Central government was after Bengal now since her the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was opposing their "policies and divisive politics". Banerjee said she won't bow down before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if the Centre puts her behind bars. 

The West Bengal CM said the Modi-led government was either "threatening"  Opposition leaders or just buying them with money. 

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Kolkata West Bengal National
Next Story : Modi Govt Constitutes GoM To Prepare Roadmap For Jammu And Kashmir: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters