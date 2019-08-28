Centre Can Jail Me, But I Won't Bow Down Before BJP, Says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre alleging it was using "brute force" to scuttle all voices of dissent in the Kashmir Valley, which has been in lockdown for over three weeks now.

Banerjee said all the important institutions in the country were being headed by the retired bureaucrats, who are acting as "yes men" of the government.

She further added that the Central government was after Bengal now since her the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was opposing their "policies and divisive politics". Banerjee said she won't bow down before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if the Centre puts her behind bars.

The West Bengal CM said the Modi-led government was either "threatening" Opposition leaders or just buying them with money.