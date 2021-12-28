Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Modi government over its refusal to renew the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity, accusing it of targeting Christians to advance its majoritarian agenda.

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress

Trending

Centre Targeting Christians To Advance Majoritarian Agenda: Congress
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T18:07:38+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 6:07 pm

“Mother Teresa and her Missionaries of Charity are the latest victims of Modi Government’s vicious, vengeful and hate driven agenda against minorities,” Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Communications, said on Twitter.


Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said as the year 2021 ends, it was clear that the Modi government “has found another target - Christians - to advance its majoritarian agenda”.


Chidambaram asked the Union Home Ministry to “put to use its Sherlock Holmes-like skills to quell communal violence and terrorist activity, not to suppress Christian charity and humanitarian work”.

Related Stories

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops


“Nothing can be more shocking than denying future foreign contributions to the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, West Bengal. This is the greatest insult to the memory of Mother Teresa who devoted her life to caring for the ‘poor and wretched’ of India,” he said.


Surjewala accused the BJP of creating “fake bogies of communalism”.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist


“Haridwar to Calcutta - BJP and its hate mongers are creating fake bogies of communalism. This is an affront to India’s Constitutionalism,” he charged.


The Congress statement came after the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it had refused to renew the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity for not meeting eligibility conditions, as some adverse inputs were received.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk P. Chidambaram Amit Shah Mother Teresa New Delhi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

AIADMK Accuses DMK Of Double Standards On Metering Farm Power Connections

Lot Of Time Wasted Already, Begin Work On New India: PM To IIT Graduates

Delhi Govt Issues Yellow Alert | What Will Remain Open, What Won't Amid Covid Surge

Road Accidents Claimed More Lives Than Covid-19 Death Toll In Noida: Official Data

Year-ender 2021: Species That Went Extinct This Year

Government, Congress Face-Off On Covid Vaccination

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

Huge Cash Found In SP leaders’ Houses Reveals Why SP, BSP Opposed Demonetisation: UP CM

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Covid-19 Restrictions In Delhi: DDMA Orders Gyms, Schools, Colleges, Cinemas To Be Closed

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Punjabis Don't Need Outsider Like Kejriwal: Channi

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Jyotiraditya Scindia Becomes First From The Royal Clan To Visit Rani Laxmibai's Memorial

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two More Covid-19 Vaccines And A New Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Indian Pacers Rock South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement