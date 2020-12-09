Farmers’ Protest: Centre Sends Draft Proposal To Various Union Leaders

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various border points in Delhi demanding the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws, a representative group consisting of various famer unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the government.

The proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan). Almost 40 farmer unions are part of the ongoing protests.

The draft proposal has been sent by Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry.

"Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said that the government would issue a draft proposal taking into consideration key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws.

Tuesday’s meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who have said that they will settle for nothing other than the scrapping of the legislations.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

