December 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers’ Protest: Centre Sends Draft Proposal To Various Union Leaders

Farmers’ Protest: Centre Sends Draft Proposal To Various Union Leaders

Various farmer unions will convene a meeting later today to discuss the Centre’s proposal: Reports

Outlook Web Bureau 09 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers’ Protest: Centre Sends Draft Proposal To Various Union Leaders
Farmers during their ongoing protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, near the Ghazipur border in New Delhi.
PTI
Farmers’ Protest: Centre Sends Draft Proposal To Various Union Leaders
outlookindia.com
2020-12-09T15:52:46+05:30
Also read

As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various border points in Delhi demanding the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws, a representative group consisting of various famer unions on Wednesday received a draft proposal from the government.

The proposal has been sent to 13 farm union leaders including Joginder Singh Urgrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan). Almost 40 farmer unions are part of the ongoing protests.

The draft proposal has been sent by Vivek Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in Agriculture Ministry.

"Farmer unions have received the draft proposal from the government," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said. He is one of the many union leaders participating in the ongoing negotiations with the government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Tuesday night's meeting with 13 union leaders had said that the government would issue a draft proposal taking into consideration key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws.

Tuesday’s meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who have said that they will settle for nothing other than the scrapping of the legislations.

Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

West Bengal Police Speaking Blatant Lies About BJP Worker's Killing: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos