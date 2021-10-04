Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Centre Negligent Towards Telangana In Selecting Padma Shri Awardees: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he had also asked the Prime Minister and Home Minister about the issue of Centre's negligence in picking Padma Shri Awardees from the state of Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime MInister Narendra Modi | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T17:06:14+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 5:06 pm

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday alleged that the Centre was negligent towards the state with regard to selection of Padma Shri awardees and said he had raised the matter during his recent meetings with the Prime Minister and Home Minister and they had replied that they would examine it. 

Rao, who intervened in the Assembly during question hour over tourism promotion, said he had asked the Prime Minister and Home Minister during his recent meetings with them whether the state government should send a list for selection of the Padma Sri awards or not in view of names not being chosen, to which they replied that they would definitely examine the matter.

"I asked the Prime Minister and Home Minister... are there are no artistes or unique personalities in out state... are there no persons eligible for the Padma Shri award? I asked why are you neglecting. They said you don't feel bad. We will definitely examine it."                    He said the Telangana government would take various steps, including appointing a committee of MLAs, to promote places of historical significance, tourism destinations and temples.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was not paying adequate attention to Telangana, cited the example of the 'delay' in sanctioning of air strips and said he took it up with the union minister concerned.

He alleged that prominent temples, other places and issues of importance in Telangana were neglected during undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Observing that the world needs to know about glorious past of Telangana, he said a committee, comprising MLAs from all districts, would be appointed to promote forts, tourism destinations and important temples.

He urged the MLAs to hand over places of significance in their notice to the (tourism) minister so that they can be compiled and taken up for promotion.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) Telangana National
