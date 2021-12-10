Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CDS Bipin Rawat To Be Cremated At New Delhi's Brar Crematorium

CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat’s mortal remains have been kept at their official residence in New Delhi for now, where from they will taken to Brar crematorium in Delhi cantonment at around 2pm.

CDS Bipin Rawat To Be Cremated At New Delhi's Brar Crematorium
India's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.(File photo)

Trending

CDS Bipin Rawat To Be Cremated At New Delhi's Brar Crematorium
outlookindia.com
2021-12-10T12:17:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 12:17 pm

Chief of Defence Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat’s mortal remains will be cremated with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in New Delhi on Friday.

The bodies of CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika have been kept at their official residence in New Delhi for now.

The bodies will be taken to the crematorium at around 2pm, reported NDTV.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to the CDS Bipin Rawat, who was killed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others in a Mi-17V5 Indian Air Force helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were among the others who paid their last respects to the CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

On Thursday Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Brigadier Lidder—who is only the third person after CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika whose bodies have been positively identified among the 13 killed in the helicopter crash.

The bodies were flown from Sulur air base to the Palam airport in New Delhi on Thursday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top officials of the defence services paid them tributes.

The lone survivor in the helicopter crash is Group Captain Varun Singh who has been shift to air force hospital in Bengaluru.

India's first CDS was appointed on January 1, 2020. CDS Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand’s Pauri. He was the fourth generation army man from his family. CDS Rawat's father Laxman Singh had also served in the Army, and had risen to become Lieutenant-General. CDS Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat had also been shouldering the responsibility of serving the nation.

Madhulika Rawat originally hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol. She was the daughter of late political leader Mrigendra Singh.She completed her education from Delhi University.
She was currently the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

The NGO AWWA’s mainly looked into the welfare of wives, children and family of deceased army personnel, who laid their lives in the service of the nation. Before heading AWWA, Madhulika Rawat had been heading campaigns and other associations to help widows of army men and specially-abled children.

The couple is survived by two daughters.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bipin Rawat Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Ajit Doval Rahul Gandhi Harish Rawat Arvind Kejriwal Pushkar Singh Dhami JP Nadda A Raja M.K. Kanimozhi New Delhi Crematory/Crematorium CDC General Bipin Rawat Madhulika Rawat Delhi Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Tamil Nadu Helicopter Crash National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Final Tribute To CDS Bipin Rawat

Home Minister Amit Shah Pays Final Tribute To CDS Bipin Rawat

PM Modi To Unveil Saryu Nahar National Project In UP Tomorrow, 29 Lakh Farmers To Benefit

How An IIM-Indore Graduate From Himachal Connected Dots To Map A New Route

Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Witness Recalls Last Chat With CDS

US Summit On Democracy As World Registers ‘Democratic Recession’

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Nirmala Sitharaman To Nykaa’s Falguni Nayar: A Look At India’s Most Powerful Women In Forbes 2021 List

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Committee To Protect Journalists: Record Journalists Jailed In 2021

Committee To Protect Journalists: Record Journalists Jailed In 2021

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Rajnath Singh Says Tri-Services Inquiry Underway

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Rajnath Singh Says Tri-Services Inquiry Underway

75 Years Of Constituent Assembly: PM Modi Urges Youth To Learn About Makers Of Constitution

75 Years Of Constituent Assembly: PM Modi Urges Youth To Learn About Makers Of Constitution

Explosion: Laptop Explodes Inside Delhi's Rohini Court, Proceedings Suspended

Explosion: Laptop Explodes Inside Delhi's Rohini Court, Proceedings Suspended

Read More from Outlook

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: Malan, Root Fight To Save England

Gabba Test, Day 3 LIVE: Malan, Root Fight To Save England

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live updates and cricket scores of Day 3 of the first Ashes Test between Australia vs England in Brisbane.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement