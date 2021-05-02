CBSE’s New Marking Policy Explained: Here’s How Results Of Class 10 Students Will Be Calculated

Also read CBSE Class 10 Exam Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed Till May 30 Amid Covid Surge

With Class 10 CBSE students across the country being left in the lurch amid the cancellation of their final exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday announced a new policy for tabulation of marks.

On April 14, the CBSE had announced its decision to cancel class 10 exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of rising Covid-19 infections across the country. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time, the board had said that it will prepare the results of class 10 students on the basis of “an objective criterion” which will be based on internal assessments.

On Saturday, shedding more light on how marks of class 10 students will be calculated, the board said, according to its new policy, 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year and the rest 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

"The students will be assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. As per the policy of the board, 20 marks are for internal assessment and 80 marks are for year-end board examinations.

"The weightage in terms of maximum marks for schools which have conducted the tests and exams through the year will be -- periodic test/unit test (10 marks), half-yearly exam (30 marks) and pre-board exams (40 marks)," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

The board has asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalizing the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

"In the pandemic situation, delivering fair and unbiased results to students on time is a challenging task. But the board is confident that every school leader and every teacher of CBSE affiliated schools will complete this process with the highest degree of professionalism, consistency, and care to ensure accurate and fair results. Schools will also have to ensure that the marks awarded by them should be in consonance with past performance of the school in class 10 board exams," he said.

"Schools are expected to provide a fair and objective assessment of the student and have been given the autonomy and flexibility to do so. However, to take care of the variations in school level evaluation processes, there is a need to standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks," he added.

The CBSE has also warned schools against indulging in unfair and biased practices for assessment or they will have to face penalty or disaffiliation.

The board said that the result will be announced by June 20.

"The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25," Bhardwaj said.

The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of Covid-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

(With PTI inputs)

