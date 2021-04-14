CBSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams: How Result Will be Calculated

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The board exams for class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," an official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said.

The details on what the exact criterion will be are not yet shared by the Board, however, Pokhriyal in a statement said. He added that class 10 students will pass based on “internal assessment”.

A similar pattern was followed last year. In CBSE Board exams 2020, most of the exams were held when the pandemic had forced the Board to cancel the remaining exams. Students who appeared for three or more papers were given marks based on the average of the highest marks obtained in any three subjects they have appeared for. For students who appeared for only two exams, the average of the two highest-scoring exams was considered while marking them for the paper which could not be held.

The result for these students was also calculated based on performance in internal or practical or project-based assessment. Especially for those who appeared for less than two papers. A similar pattern is expected to be followed now to considering the board has considered the practical exams already.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Education Minister informed.

For class 12 students, the exams will be held when the COVID-19 situation is eased. This, however, will lead to a further delay in an already delayed academic schedule. It is also expected to postpone the admissions for the higher education institutes.

