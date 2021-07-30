CBSE 12th Result 2021 Declared: 1.5 Lakh Students Get 90+ Marks, 99.37% Pass

Also read CBSE Class 12 Exam Results Announced, Check Online Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for over 14 lakh students. It is the first-ever result without exams. The mark sheets will be available to download at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students can get their mark sheets from Digi locker facility at digilocker.gov.in.

As per reports, A total of 1,50,152 students got marks more than 90 per cent. Among these, 70,004 students got more than 95 per cent marks. The number of 90 per cent scores is same as last year but the number of students in 95-100 per cent bracket is almost double.

Maintaining the previous trend, girls outshone boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year by a margin of 0.54 per cent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent marks.

This year many schools had given high scores for their students, however, CBSE had asked them to follow rationalisation methodology. This year, as many as 1,50,152 students got marks more than 90%.

The class 12 results are computed based on the performance of students in internals exams, class 10 finals, and class 11 finals. Amidst debate, the formula was finalised by the board for this year and a new assessment formula has been created for the 2022 batch as well.

As many as 6149 students will have to appear for compartmental exams. These exams will be held in September. Only 0.47% of students are placed in compartment bracket.

This is the best result for CBSE 12th students in recent history. The pass percentage among girls si at 99.67% while among boys it is at 99.13%. Even though the results for both girls and boys is over 99%, girls have performed slightly better (0.54%) than boys.

