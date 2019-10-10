Poshan
﻿
Caretaker Of Salman Khan's Bungalow Held In Three-Decade-Old Theft Case

Unit-4 of the city police's crime branch arrested Shakti Siddheshwar Rana from Khan's bungalow in Gorai in western suburbs.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2019
File Photo
Unit-4 of the city police's crime branch arrested Shakti Siddheshwar Rana from Salman Khan's bungalow in Gorai in western suburbs.

Rana and some others were allegedly involved in a theft and arrested by the crime branch in 1990, said senior police inspector Ninad Sawant.

He was released on bail and then became untraceable, the police officer said.

A court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him but the police could not track him down.

Recently the crime branch officials received a tip-off that Rana was living in a house in Gorai beach area for last 20 years, he said.

Probe revealed that Rana was working as caretaker at Salman Khan's bungalow, following which the arrest was made.

Further probe is on.

(PTI)

