IITs To Relax Admission Criterion Due To Partial Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams

Indian Institute of Technologies will relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Human Resources Development Minister said on Friday evening.

The HRD Ministry said that the candidates clearing JEE-Advanced to be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of class 12 marks.

The IITs will also do away with admission criterion of minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 this year.