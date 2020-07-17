July 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  IITs To Relax Admission Criterion Due To Partial Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams

IITs To Relax Admission Criterion Due To Partial Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams

The IITs will do away with admission criterion of minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 this year.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IITs To Relax Admission Criterion Due To Partial Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams
Representational image
IITs To Relax Admission Criterion Due To Partial Cancellation Of Class 12 Exams
outlookindia.com
2020-07-17T21:33:45+0530

Indian Institute of Technologies will relax admission criterion this year in view of partial cancellation of class 12 exams by various boards, Human Resources Development Minister said on Friday evening.

The HRD Ministry said that the candidates clearing JEE-Advanced to be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of class 12 marks.

The IITs will also do away with admission criterion of minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 this year.

Next Story >>

Passenger Flights To Kolkata From 6 Cities Including Delhi Banned Till July 31

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi HRD Ministry HRD - Human Resources Development Novel Coronavirus Outbreak IITs National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos