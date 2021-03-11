Canada Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Covid Vaccines By Putting Up His Billboards

Nearly a week after Canada received 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines from India, a number of billboards thanking Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the vaccines have been put up in the Greater Toronto area. On January 20, India provided over 481 lakh doses of vaccines to various countries after it started external supplies of Made-in-India vaccines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that 'Made-in-India' vaccines have been supplied to over 50 countries so far. He had also said that New Delhi has plans to supply vaccines to more countries in the months to come.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said in February, "Thanks, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting vaccine equity. Your commitment to COVAX and sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example."

Earlier this month, PM Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured him that India will do its best to support Canada’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer coronavirus, “It would be significant because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world”.

In January, India gave a go-ahead for the production of two vaccines - Covaxin by state-owned Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII).

