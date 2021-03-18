Can Vaccinate Entire Delhi Population In Three Months If Criteria Was Relaxed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked the central government to allow vaccination for all above 18 years of age and said that if eligibility criteria were relaxed, his government can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in 3 months.

He appealed to the Centre to open vaccination for all instead of prescribing who were eligible to get it first.

Asserting that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital was not a cause of worry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the number of people vaccinated in Delhi each day will be raised from around 40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

In the last three days, the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi has increased to over 500, he said, adding that though it was a "negligible" rise, his government has directed officials for stricter tracking, tracing and isolation of cases.

Kejriwal said the number of vaccination centres in Delhi will be doubled and they will open from 9 am to 9 pm.

The chief minister, in a press conference, said it did not add up while vaccination was going on cases of viral infection were rising.

He appealed to the Centre to decentralise vaccination process so that states can carry out immunisation on a war footing.

Kejriwal said that due to a decrease in cases, laxity had crept in the system but now measures like using masks will be strictly enforced.

The Delhi government is in consultation with experts of its own and the Central government and taking all possible measures to check the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine