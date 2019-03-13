Can Priyanka Gandhi Bring Back The ‘Josh’ To Congress?

Also Read Your Vote Is Your Weapon: Priyanka Gandhi At Gujarat Rally

Two months after taking the political plunge, Priyanka Gandhi’s debut public address in Ahmedabad has once again brought the focus back on her "magic" to lift the "morale" of the Congress party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Tuesday, speaking at a rally after the Congress Working Committee (CWW), Priyanka drew the battle lines for the 2019 elections. Significantly, Priyanka’s maiden address was also aimed at countering the BJP’s current campaign narrative of national security and to shift the electorate’s attention back to real issues.

Taking on BJP from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf, Priyanka exhorted the people to use their vote as a weapon. Differentiating Congress’ line from the BJP’s ideology, she invoked messages of Mahatma Gandhi and called for peace and harmony.

“Your vote is not a weapon meant to hurt anyone, not a weapon meant to cause anyone distress. It is a weapon to make you stronger,” she said at the rally.

Priyanka’s public appearance comes at a time when the Congress is facing a formidable challenge in taking on the BJP, which is riding high on the narrative of national fervour after the Balakot airstrike of the Indian Air Force. Priyanka was appointed as general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and her plunge into politics was widely touted as a game changer for the party. She was even described as Congress' "Brahmastra".

In her crisp short speech, Priyanka also refrained from directly attacking the Prime Minister.

"This nation is based on love and brotherhood. It is sad at what is happening in the country these days. There is no bigger patriotism than awareness,” she said.

“Our institutions are being destroyed. Wherever you see, hatred is being spread. This country is made on the foundations of love, harmony and brotherhood. Today whatever is happening in the country is very sad,” she said at her rally.

Priyanka’s public appearance is expected to boost the morale of the Congress, which is on the back foot after losing the initial momentum in the election campaign. The Congress had gained an edge after winning elections in the three Hindi heartland states lat last year. Priyanka’s impeccable oratory skills will provide the much-needed ammunition to Congress, many believe.

Though Priyanka was expected to make her debut speech at the Lucknow rally on February 14, she had to postpone it after Pulwama terror attack. Now a month later, Priyanka took the centre stage again, just when many were wondering if the Gandhi scion’s charisma has fizzled out.

Speculations were also rife about Priyanka contesting elections from Rae Bareli and replacing her mother Sonia Gandhi. However, Congress’ first list of candidates which came out last week has put the rumours to rest. It is believed that Priyanka will be given more organisational roles to strengthen the party and her first outing in Gujarat indicates the shift.

Priyanka will have a mammoth task at hand with BSP supremo Mayawati ruling out any alliance with Congress. Till now, Congress was harbouring hopes that it will have a place in the SP-BSP-RLD combine. Now, as in-charge of the state, Priyanka will have to come up with revised strategies to galvanise the Congress cadres.