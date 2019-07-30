﻿
Cafe Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha Goes Missing In Mangaluru, Search On

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, was headed for Sakaleshpur but on the way he had asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, according to the police.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2019
Café Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha was reported to have gone missing after he left from Bengaluru on Monday night, police said.

Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, was headed for Sakaleshpur but on the way he had asked his driver to go towards Mangaluru, according to the police.

On reaching a bridge over the Netravati river in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district, he got down from the car and told his driver that he was going for a walk.

 

"He (Siddhartha) asked the driver to wait till his arrival. When he did not return even after two hours, the driver approached the police and lodged a missing complaint," deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Senthil Sasikant Senthil told PTI.

More than 200 policemen and divers on about 25 boats were carrying out searches for him.

The deputy commissioner said that sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service.

"The help of local fishermen is being taken in the search. We are checking who all he spoke to over phone," Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil said in a message.

Congress MLA U T Khader, who reached the spot, told local news channels that the police were looking into "all angles". "The search is on," he said.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visited S M Krishna's residence and held discussion with the family members.

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar also visited Krishna's residence.

 (PTI)

