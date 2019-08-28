﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cabinet Relaxes FDI Norms In Single-brand Retail, Allows 26% Foreign Investment In Digital Media

Cabinet Relaxes FDI Norms In Single-brand Retail, Allows 26% Foreign Investment In Digital Media

To boost domestic manufacturing, 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, adding that 26 per cent FDI has been allowed in digital media.

PTI 28 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Cabinet Relaxes FDI Norms In Single-brand Retail, Allows 26% Foreign Investment In Digital Media
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addresses media on Wednesday. (ANI)
Cabinet Relaxes FDI Norms In Single-brand Retail, Allows 26% Foreign Investment In Digital Media
outlookindia.com
2019-08-28T20:07:11+0530

The government on Wednesday relaxed FDI rule for foreign single-brand retailers and also permitted foreign investment in contract manufacturing and coal mining.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) under automatic route in coal mining and associated infrastructure has been approved.

To boost domestic manufacturing, 100 per cent FDI in contract manufacturing under automatic route has been allowed, he said, adding that 26 per cent FDI has been allowed in digital media.

On FDI in single-brand retailing, the Cabinet has expanded the definition of mandatory 30 per cent domestic sourcing norm. It also allowed single-brand retailers to start online sales, waiving the previous condition of setting up a mandatory brick-and-mortar store, he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved setting up of 75 government medical colleges to be attached with existing district or referral hospitals by 2021-22.

The establishment of new medical colleges, under phase III of the ongoing Centrally sponsored scheme, will add at least 15,700 MBBS seats in the country.

The new medical colleges would be set up in under-served areas having no medical colleges, with district hospitals having at least 200 beds, a government statement said.

The establishment of new medical colleges, to be attached with existing district and referral hospitals, would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in the government sector, utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals and promote affordable medical education in the country, it said.

"The scheme on the establishment of new medical colleges would lead to the addition of at least 15,700 MBBS seats in the country," the government said.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Piyush Goyal New Delhi FDI in Media FDI FDI and MNCs in Retail National
Next Story : Misbah-Ul-Haq's Salary An Issue As PCB Look To Rope Him In As Head Coach
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters